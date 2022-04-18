Pareto Securities Lowers Kambi Group (OTCMKTS:KMBIF) to Hold

Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Kambi Group (OTCMKTS:KMBIF – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has $200.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS KMBIF opened at 24.03 on Thursday. Kambi Group has a one year low of 20.00 and a one year high of 62.15.
