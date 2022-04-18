Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) Downgraded to “Sell” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAF – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has $10.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Iluka Resources to a sell rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ILKAF opened at $9.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.28. Iluka Resources has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $9.72.

Iluka Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands products. It operates through the following segments: Jacinth-Ambrosia (JA), Cataby (C), Sierra Rutile (SRL), Mining Area C (MAC), and United States (US). The AUS segment comprises the mining operations at Jacinth-Ambrosia located in South Australia, and associated processing operations at the Narngulu mineral separation plant in mid-west Western Australia.

