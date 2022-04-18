Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $39.01 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $50.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.86. The company has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $3,330,877.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $219,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,055. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FITB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.96.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

