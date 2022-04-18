Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect Interactive Brokers Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $65.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.28. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12-month low of $56.95 and a 12-month high of $82.83. The company has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $1,488,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 615,600 shares of company stock worth $41,291,794 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 13,579 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. 18.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBKR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.60.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

