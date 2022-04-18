Silvergate Capital (SI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $49.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.10 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 44.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Silvergate Capital to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Silvergate Capital stock opened at $118.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.83 and its 200-day moving average is $146.61. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Silvergate Capital has a 12 month low of $80.78 and a 12 month high of $239.26.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $166.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.30.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $340,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Lempres acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.20 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 10,220.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1,289.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

