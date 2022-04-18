Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its FY22 guidance at $5.10-5.30 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $46.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.17. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $44.22 and a 1-year high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 10.81%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $108,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $115,577.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

KNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens lowered their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Susquehanna raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.06.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

