United Airlines (UAL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 20th. Analysts expect United Airlines to post earnings of ($4.01) per share for the quarter.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 87.27% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($7.00) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect United Airlines to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $45.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.40. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $30.54 and a 1 year high of $60.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.08 and its 200 day moving average is $44.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,212,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,088,000 after buying an additional 61,885 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 329,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,420,000 after purchasing an additional 16,409 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 176.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 150,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 96,198 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UAL shares. BNP Paribas raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on United Airlines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Susquehanna cut their target price on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, MKM Partners raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.11.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

