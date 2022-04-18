Savaria (TSE:SIS) Receives Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$25.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of Savaria in a research note on Friday, March 25th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Savaria from C$24.50 to C$23.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Savaria from C$24.50 to C$23.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Savaria from C$26.00 to C$22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Savaria currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$24.10.

Get Savaria alerts:

Shares of TSE:SIS opened at C$16.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.72, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.56. Savaria has a 1 year low of C$16.00 and a 1 year high of C$22.63.

Savaria ( TSE:SIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$189.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$182.35 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Savaria will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 260.32%.

In related news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.48, for a total transaction of C$437,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,185,375.

Savaria Company Profile (Get Rating)

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.