Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Rating Increased to Buy at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has $140.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on COUP. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Coupa Software from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $190.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $150.19.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $99.90 on Thursday. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $64.79 and a 52-week high of $283.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.03 and a 200-day moving average of $158.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.21. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 52.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, Director Michelle Brennan purchased 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.65 per share, for a total transaction of $29,493.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $108,328.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,614. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Coupa Software by 336.8% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

About Coupa Software (Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.