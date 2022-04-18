Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Receives “Buy” Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their buy rating on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. BTIG Research currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.13.

Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $19.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.29 and its 200-day moving average is $29.49. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The company has a market cap of $965.86 million, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 2.28.

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.01. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 458.94% and a negative return on equity of 40.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -3.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 868.7% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 97,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 87,882 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 83,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,232,000 after purchasing an additional 82,140 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,860,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 174.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 134,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 85,622 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Protagonist Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- specific antagonist peptide that is in Phase II clinical trials for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-235, an orally delivered interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist for the treatment of IBD and non-IBD indications.

