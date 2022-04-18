Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fathom Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services principally in the South, Atlantic, Southwest and Western parts of the United States. Fathom Holdings Inc. is based in Cary, North Carolina. “

Separately, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Fathom from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Fathom stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. Fathom has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $38.16. The stock has a market cap of $137.00 million, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 2.40.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $95.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.06 million. Fathom had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 23.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fathom will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fathom by 178.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Fathom by 403.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Fathom by 187.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fathom during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Fathom by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. 14.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

