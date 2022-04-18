HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HEXO Corp. is a consumer-packaged goods cannabis company. It creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. HEXO Corp. is based in GATINEAU, Quebec. “

Get HEXO alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HEXO from an underperform rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1.07 to $0.53 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of HEXO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of HEXO from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of HEXO from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of HEXO from $1.20 to $0.90 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HEXO currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.42.

HEXO opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. HEXO has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $7.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.93. The company has a market cap of $201.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of HEXO by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 23,755,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,537,732 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of HEXO by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,968,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of HEXO by 1,404.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,353,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997,413 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HEXO by 126.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,035,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,943 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of HEXO by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,960,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 723,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

About HEXO (Get Rating)

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HEXO (HEXO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.