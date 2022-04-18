Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic solutions in metabolic and liver related diseases. The company’s lead products include Elafibranor, Nitazoxanide and TGFTX1 which are in clinical stage. Genfit SA is based in Loos, France. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Genfit from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Genfit to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Genfit from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ GNFT opened at $4.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.93. Genfit has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $6.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNFT. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Genfit during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genfit during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Genfit by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 27,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genfit by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 392,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 74,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company's products include Elafibranor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis.

