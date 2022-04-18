Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sonder Holdings Inc. is a next-generation hospitality company which is redefining the guest experience through technology and design. Sonder Holdings Inc., formerly known as Gores Metropoulos II Inc., is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Sonder from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sonder from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sonder in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ SOND opened at 4.72 on Friday. Sonder has a 52 week low of 4.05 and a 52 week high of 10.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 5.53.

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -8.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.28 by -8.70. The business had revenue of 86.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 58.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sonder will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sonder stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Sonder Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 899,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,972,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 1.60% of Sonder at the end of the most recent reporting period.

