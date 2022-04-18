INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “INVO Bioscience is a medical device company, headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, focused on creating simplified, lower cost treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It engages in the development and manufacture of its lead product, INVOcell, a novel medical device used in infertility treatment that enables egg fertilization and early embryo development in the woman’s vaginal cavity. The company was founded by Claude Ranoux, MD, a noted expert in the field of reproductive health, infertility and embryology. INVO Bioscience focuses on selling its product to IVF centers and physicians through distributors, as well as directly to physicians in Europe, Canada, Latin America, and the Middle East. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of INVO Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of INVO Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of INVO Bioscience from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ INVO opened at $1.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.15. INVO Bioscience has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $5.43. The stock has a market cap of $22.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of -0.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in INVO Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in INVO Bioscience in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in INVO Bioscience by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in INVO Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a medical device company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. It offers INVOcell, a patented intravaginal culture system used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Massachusetts.

