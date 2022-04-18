Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $112.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Howard Hughes Corporation operates as a real estate company engaged in the development of master planned communities and other strategic real estate development opportunities across the United States. The Company operates its business in two lines of business: Master Planned Communities and Strategic Development. Its Master Planned Communities segment consists of the development and sale of residential and commercial land, primarily in large-scale projects in and around Columbia, Maryland; Houston, Texas; and Las Vegas, Nevada. Its Strategic Development segment is made up of near, medium and long-term real estate properties and development projects. Howard Hughes Corporation is headquartered in Wacker Drive, Chicago. “

HHC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Howard Hughes from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Howard Hughes from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Howard Hughes in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Howard Hughes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.00.

NYSE HHC opened at $100.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.75 and a beta of 1.46. Howard Hughes has a 1-year low of $81.99 and a 1-year high of $113.20.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.60). Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 3.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Howard Hughes will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howard Hughes announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Howard Hughes by 13.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,161,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,017,000 after acquiring an additional 133,489 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 527,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,471,000 after purchasing an additional 29,396 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 139,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,260,000 after buying an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,878,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Howard Hughes by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

