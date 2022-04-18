Hasbro (HAS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 19th. Analysts expect Hasbro to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hasbro to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $85.22 on Monday. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $81.16 and a 1 year high of $105.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.77 and a 200-day moving average of $94.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 903.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.38.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

