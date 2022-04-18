CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Given Buy Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their buy rating on shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of CYBN opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $132.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60. CYBIN INC. has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $3.38.

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) ( OTCMKTS:CYBN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that CYBIN INC. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in the third quarter valued at $26,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) by 137.4% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) Company Profile

Cybin, Inc is an ethical biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of therapeutics for patients to address a multitude of mental health issues. It is focused on progressing psychedelics to therapeutics by engineering proprietary drug discovery platforms, innovative drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches, and treatment regimens for mental health disorders.

