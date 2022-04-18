Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 19th. Analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2022 guidance at $1.770-$1.810 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 3.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

REXR opened at $76.18 on Monday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $81.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.23, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.50%.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $827,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REXR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 306,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,844,000 after acquiring an additional 25,004 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 318,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,858,000 after acquiring an additional 13,956 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 20,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 10,723 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 82,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,712,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 302,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.80.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

