GAP (NYSE:GPS) Lifted to Hold at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GAP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays cut GAP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on GAP from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on GAP from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on GAP from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP stock opened at $14.11 on Thursday. GAP has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $37.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.70.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. GAP had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that GAP will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in GAP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in GAP by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in GAP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in GAP by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in GAP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 58.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GAP (Get Rating)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.