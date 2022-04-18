boohoo group’s (BHHOF) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their sell rating on shares of boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated a sell rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Investec upgraded shares of boohoo group to a hold rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Grupo Santander assumed coverage on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $177.67.

Get boohoo group alerts:

OTCMKTS:BHHOF opened at $1.64 on Thursday. boohoo group has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average is $2.05.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.