Vita Coco Company Inc (The)’s (NASDAQ:COCO) Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow

Vita Coco’s (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, April 19th. Vita Coco had issued 11,500,000 shares in its public offering on October 21st. The total size of the offering was $172,500,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COCO. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Vita Coco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:COCO opened at $9.67 on Monday. Vita Coco has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00.

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vita Coco will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Martin F. Roper acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $226,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martin F. Roper acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.45 per share, for a total transaction of $422,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,700 over the last 90 days. 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COCO. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at $7,449,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth $555,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth $419,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth $8,289,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vita Coco (Get Rating)

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

