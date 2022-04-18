Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:GTACU)

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I’s (NASDAQ:GTACU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, April 19th. Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I had issued 17,500,000 shares in its IPO on October 21st. The total size of the offering was $175,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of NASDAQ GTACU opened at $10.14 on Monday. Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.06.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000.

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology companies that operate in the marketplace, financial technology, and software-as-a-service verticals.

