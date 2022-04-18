Portillos Inc’s Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Portillos’ (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, April 19th. Portillos had issued 20,270,270 shares in its initial public offering on October 21st. The total size of the offering was $405,405,400 based on an initial share price of $20.00. After the expiration of Portillos’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PTLO shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Portillos from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portillos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Portillos from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PTLO opened at $22.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.43. Portillos has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Portillos ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $138.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.48 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Portillos will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTLO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Portillos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Portillos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Insight 2811 Inc. bought a new position in shares of Portillos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $551,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Portillos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Portillos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,418,000. 13.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

