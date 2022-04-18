Portillos Inc’s Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Portillos’ (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, April 19th. Portillos had issued 20,270,270 shares in its initial public offering on October 21st. The total size of the offering was $405,405,400 based on an initial share price of $20.00. After the expiration of Portillos’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PTLO shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Portillos from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portillos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Portillos from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.
Shares of NASDAQ PTLO opened at $22.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.43. Portillos has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTLO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Portillos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Portillos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Insight 2811 Inc. bought a new position in shares of Portillos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $551,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Portillos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Portillos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,418,000. 13.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Portillos (Get Rating)
Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.
