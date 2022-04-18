United Community Banks (UCBI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 36.63%. The company had revenue of $174.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect United Community Banks to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

United Community Banks stock opened at $31.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. United Community Banks has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $39.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.28%.

UCBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Community Banks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $175,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,504,414.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UCBI. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 6,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 85,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 15,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

