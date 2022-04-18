Paringa Resources Stock Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, April 26th (OTCMKTS:PNGZF)

Paringa Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:PNGZF – Get Rating) shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, April 26th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, April 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, April 26th.

Paringa Resources stock opened at $0.50 on Monday. Paringa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.16.

Paringa Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paringa Resources Limited focuses on exploring for gold and copper tenements in Australia. It holds 100% interest in exploration tenements in the Onslow gold project covering approximately 115 square kilometers located in the Western Australia. The company is based in Perth, Australia.

