Ucommune International Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, April 22nd (NASDAQ:UK)

Shares of Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK – Get Rating) are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Friday, April 22nd. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Friday, April 22nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, April 22nd.

NASDAQ UK opened at $0.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.37. Ucommune International has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.08.

About Ucommune International

Ucommune International Ltd manages and provides agile office spaces in China and internationally. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services.

