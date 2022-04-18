DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,330,000 shares, an increase of 68.2% from the March 15th total of 26,360,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 48,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of DiDi Global stock opened at 2.46 on Monday. DiDi Global has a 1 year low of 1.71 and a 1 year high of 18.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 3.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 5.53.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bedford Ridge Capital LP bought a new stake in DiDi Global during the 4th quarter valued at $228,161,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in DiDi Global by 25,244.6% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 19,058,906 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock valued at $48,600,000 after purchasing an additional 18,983,707 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in DiDi Global by 298.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,774,103 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock valued at $113,415,000 after purchasing an additional 17,054,168 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in DiDi Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,078,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DiDi Global during the 4th quarter valued at $30,609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of DiDi Global in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.20 target price for the company.

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

