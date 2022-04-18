Short Interest in International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Grows By 69.3%

International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,000 shares, a growth of 69.3% from the March 15th total of 56,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of International Petroleum from SEK 89 to SEK 114 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get International Petroleum alerts:

IPCFF stock opened at $10.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.66. International Petroleum has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $10.15.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.