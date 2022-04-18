Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a growth of 70.1% from the March 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 262,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

NYSE:BOXD opened at $10.02 on Monday. Boxed has a 52 week low of $7.94 and a 52 week high of $17.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.70.

Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.05 million for the quarter.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Boxed in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boxed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,150,000. Greycroft LP acquired a new stake in Boxed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,169,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boxed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,513,000. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Boxed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,488,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boxed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $816,000. Institutional investors own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

Boxed, Inc operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers.

