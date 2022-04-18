Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Short Interest Up 69.2% in March

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 69.2% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qurate Retail stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEB opened at $5.00 on Monday. Qurate Retail has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.