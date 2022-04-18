Short Interest in USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) Grows By 68.8%

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,100 shares, a growth of 68.8% from the March 15th total of 58,700 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 73,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

USD Partners stock opened at $6.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.82. USD Partners has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). USD Partners had a return on equity of 133.13% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $28.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 million. As a group, analysts predict that USD Partners will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.121 per share. This is a positive change from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. USD Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in USD Partners by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 858,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after buying an additional 64,275 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in USD Partners by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 897,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in USD Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in USD Partners by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 85,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 30,913 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in USD Partners by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 11,815 shares during the period. 11.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USD Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of USD Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of USD Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

