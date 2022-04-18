Short Interest in StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBF) Expands By 70.1%

StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,032,500 shares, an increase of 70.1% from the March 15th total of 1,194,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

OTCMKTS SRHBF opened at $0.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.95. StarHub has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $1.01.

About StarHub (Get Rating)

StarHub Ltd, an integrated info communications company, provides communications, entertainment, and digital solutions for individuals and corporations in Singapore. The company operates in four segments: Telecommunications, Cyber Security, High Security Assurance Product, and Regional Information Communication Technology.

