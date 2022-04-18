Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Short Interest Up 68.9% in March

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 68.9% from the March 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PDP opened at $80.03 on Monday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $73.30 and a 1 year high of $101.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 13,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

