Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, a growth of 68.8% from the March 15th total of 35,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 59,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dragon Victory International stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Dragon Victory International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 46.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYL stock opened at $0.99 on Monday. Dragon Victory International has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.10.

Dragon Victory International Limited engages in the supply chain management platform services business in the People's Republic of China. It also offers customized cryptocurrency derivative products for cryptocurrency miners and institutions. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

