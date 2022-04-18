Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GACQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GACQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 69.4% from the March 15th total of 3,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GACQ opened at $10.02 on Monday. Global Consumer Acquisition has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $10.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Global Consumer Acquisition by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 351,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global Consumer Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Global Consumer Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Consumer Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Global Consumer Acquisition in the third quarter worth $148,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer products and services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marietta, Georgia.

