Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Short Interest Up 68.6% in March

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 650,300 shares, a growth of 68.6% from the March 15th total of 385,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,083.8 days.

OTCMKTS:FSPKF opened at $15.45 on Monday. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $26.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.36.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells medical device products and systems worldwide. It provides its products for use in acute and chronic respiratory care, and surgery, as well as the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the home and hospital.

