Short Interest in Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Increases By 69.1%

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, an increase of 69.1% from the March 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
PEMIF opened at $1.20 on Monday. Pure Energy Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $2.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.22.
About Pure Energy Minerals (Get Rating)
