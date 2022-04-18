Short Interest in Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Increases By 69.1%

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, an increase of 69.1% from the March 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

PEMIF opened at $1.20 on Monday. Pure Energy Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $2.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.22.

Pure Energy Minerals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project that includes 950 claims covering an area of approximately 23,360 acres located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp.

