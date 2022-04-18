Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,100 shares, a growth of 68.2% from the March 15th total of 95,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 313,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

AAC opened at $9.82 on Monday. Ares Acquisition has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $10.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Ares Acquisition in the third quarter worth $4,870,000. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Ares Acquisition by 168.1% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 2,299,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,643 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Ares Acquisition by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 102,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 37,755 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. 53.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

