Zacks Investment Research Lowers FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Opportunity Financial LLC provide financial technology platform which powers banks to help everyday consumers gain access to credit. Opportunity Financial LLC, formerly known as FG New America Acquisition Corp., is based in CHICAGO. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on FG New America Acquisition from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on FG New America Acquisition from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FG New America Acquisition has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Shares of OPFI stock opened at $3.32 on Friday. FG New America Acquisition has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.10.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $95.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.36 million. Research analysts expect that FG New America Acquisition will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FG New America Acquisition stock. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

