FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Opportunity Financial LLC provide financial technology platform which powers banks to help everyday consumers gain access to credit. Opportunity Financial LLC, formerly known as FG New America Acquisition Corp., is based in CHICAGO. “

OPFI has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on FG New America Acquisition from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on FG New America Acquisition from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Shares of OPFI opened at $3.32 on Friday. FG New America Acquisition has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average is $4.10.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $95.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FG New America Acquisition will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FG New America Acquisition stock. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

