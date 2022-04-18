Short Interest in Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Rises By 71.1%

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, an increase of 71.1% from the March 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 195,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of PIFYF stock opened at $1.32 on Monday. Pine Cliff Energy has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average is $0.66.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PIFYF shares. Desjardins increased their target price on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.05 to C$1.25 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.10 to C$1.30 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

