Short Interest in Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Grows By 71.3%

Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, an increase of 71.3% from the March 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WOPEY opened at $24.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.74 and its 200-day moving average is $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Woodside Petroleum has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $26.14.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Woodside Petroleum’s previous dividend of $0.42. This represents a dividend yield of 6.66%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Woodside Petroleum stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Woodside Petroleum Ltd ( OTCMKTS:WOPEY Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Woodside Petroleum Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

