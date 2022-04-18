SL Green Realty (SLG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.59). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 53.29%. The firm had revenue of $150.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect SL Green Realty to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $74.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.05. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $66.50 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3108 per share. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.96%.

In other news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 3,476 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $282,946.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,560 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $275,223.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $410,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $489,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered SL Green Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on SL Green Realty from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.07.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

