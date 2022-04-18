Alcoa (AA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.92 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.46. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Alcoa’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Alcoa to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AA opened at $87.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 2.30. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $98.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is 18.10%.

AA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Alcoa from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Argus upped their target price on Alcoa from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Alcoa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alcoa from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.67.

In other news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $14,436,471.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $2,133,797.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 326,109 shares of company stock worth $20,224,090 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Alcoa by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 343,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,454,000 after purchasing an additional 207,099 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Alcoa by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 215,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,850,000 after purchasing an additional 61,638 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at $5,447,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at $2,939,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at $1,994,000.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

