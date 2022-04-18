Tenet Healthcare (THC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 20th. Analysts expect Tenet Healthcare to post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 56.04%. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tenet Healthcare to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE:THC opened at $85.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.47. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $50.78 and a 1-year high of $92.65.
In related news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $5,393,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $542,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 4.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $462,000. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
