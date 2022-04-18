Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Short Interest Update

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,470,000 shares, a growth of 70.6% from the March 15th total of 13,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Kinross Gold by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,856,784 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,558,000 after purchasing an additional 222,069 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Kinross Gold by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,924,551 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,036,000 after buying an additional 357,245 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Kinross Gold by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,507,975 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after buying an additional 112,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Kinross Gold by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 386,689 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 193,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $6.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $8.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.80.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.06 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

A number of brokerages have commented on KGC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James set a $7.50 price target on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.57.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

