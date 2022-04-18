Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Microvast Inc. is a technology company. It designs, develops and manufactures lithium-ion battery solutions. Microvast Inc., formerly known as Tuscan Holdings Corp., is headquartered in Houston, TX. “

MVST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on Microvast in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Microvast from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of MVST stock opened at $5.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Microvast has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $15.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microvast in the third quarter valued at about $822,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Microvast during the third quarter worth $8,220,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microvast during the third quarter worth $256,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microvast during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Microvast during the third quarter worth $822,000. 16.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. The company also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

