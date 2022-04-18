ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.
NASDAQ STKS opened at $10.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.28. ONE Group Hospitality has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $16.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 2.47.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 16,697 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,147,574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,471,000 after acquiring an additional 103,062 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,577 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 19,379 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 230.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 29,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.
About ONE Group Hospitality (Get Rating)
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.
