ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ STKS opened at $10.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.28. ONE Group Hospitality has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $16.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 2.47.

ONE Group Hospitality ( NASDAQ:STKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The firm had revenue of $84.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 16,697 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,147,574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,471,000 after acquiring an additional 103,062 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,577 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 19,379 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 230.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 29,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

