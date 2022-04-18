J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.37.

Shares of JSAIY opened at $12.65 on Friday. J Sainsbury has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $18.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.97.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

